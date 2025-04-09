Rep. Newhouse’s Office “Talking” with WH About WA Title IX Investigation

Wednesday, Congressional Rep Dan Newhouse (WA)--at the podium in our picture-- released information regarding WA state's refusal to follow the Presidential Executive Order banning boys from girls' sports.

Rep. Newhouse indicated his Office has been talking with the White House

President Trump issued the transgender executive order February 6th. The day after, the NCAA followed suit by not allowing men to participate in women's collegiate sports. Numerous states high schools have adopted the policy if they were not doing it already.

However, WA State has refused. SPI Chris Reydal has attempted to threaten school districts by pulling or freezing state funding if they ban boys from girls' sports, saying the state law allowing the practice is what they have to follow.

But some Districts, including Moses Lake and Tumwater, have chosen to follow the order, for fear of losing Federal funding and also violating Title IX. Many legal experts believe allowing transgender boys to competes violates the terms and conditions of Title IX which is supposed to protect girls and women and provide a safe and fair arena of competition in athletics and education.

Now, Newhouse says he recently spoke with Dr. Josh Miller of the Kennewick School Board about the efforts to conduct a Federal investigation into the State of WA, and according to the rep:

"...and my office has been in direct contact with the White House to do just that."

Newhouse also said despite the Executive Order, WA state has continued to defy the law and allow boys to participate in girls' sports. His release affirmed support for those who oppose this practice:

"School districts across the state - including Kennewick, Moses Lake, Warden, Tumwater and Gonzaga Prep to name a few - are taking a stand against the state’s actions, and I am fully committed to helping them in their fight to defend their daughters, nieces, and granddaughters."