REI Drops “Experiences” Travel-Outdoors Program, Lays off Hundreds in WA

Company officials said well over 400 full and part-time workers will be affected.

REI announces the end of its decades-old Experiences program

Recreational Equipment Incorporated, the full name of REI, has announced over the last week they are closing a 40-plus year old program because it was not profitable.

The Experiences program featured travel, outdoor classes and other related activities, however, in 2024, company officials said they only served 40,000 clients.

180 full-time workers will be affected, a WARN (worker adjustment retraining notification) from the WA Employment Security Department indicated at least 31 in WA will be laid off. According to Fox Q13 in Seattle:

'The closure will impact 180 full-time employees and 248 part-time guides. Full-time employees will receive their regular salary through March 9, 2025, and remain active on benefits through the end of March.

Customers with current bookings will receive full refunds, and the company will work with travel partners to terminate existing contracts.

Looking ahead, REI plans to focus on its core business areas, including growth in priority activities such as camping, backpacking, running, hiking, and outdoor life."

SFGate reports according to company records, the Experiences program never generated a profit, even in 2019, which was its most successful year.