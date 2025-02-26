Red Cross Offers free Diabetes Screenings to Donors in March

The Northwest Region of the American Red Cross has announced during March, they will be offering free diabetes, or A1C screenings for people who make what they call a successful blood or plasma donation.

The screening is the most common type that is used.

Red Cross officials said a successful donation is where the person is able to donate a set amount of blood or plasma, which is determined by a number of factors, including size, age, health etc.

A1C is the most commonly used test, according to the Red Cross, the CDC says 1 in 10 Americans have some sort of diabetes. Also, 1 in four persons who have it don't even know--they're not aware.

To keep it from being undiagnosed, the Red Cross says in the NW regions they serve, including WA, they will offer the screening for free to those who want it.

90 percent of people living with diabetes in the US, according to the CDC, have Type 2. If left undetected or untreated, it can lead to further serious health complications.

To learn more about donating and the free A1C testing, go to redcross.org.