Record Temps Bring Threat of Salt Toxicity in Cattle

According to leading ag and livestock experts, the record scorching heat around the West and Pacific Northwest has triggered the threat of what's called salt toxicity.

Toxicity occurs from lack of water.

According to Drovers, and other sources, when livestock are deprived of water for extended periods of time, the sodium levels in serum and brain tissue elevate significantly.

Then, if the animals are allowed access to as much water as they want, drinking excess amounts causes the sodium to create swelling in the brain. This creates a fatal condition that can rapidly kill the animal.

Drovers says if ranchers suspect animals have not had a waste source, they should contact their vet immediately. The toxicity can be treated by administering measured, smaller amounts of water to the animal until their sodium levels return to normal. This process can take up to several days.

According to Drovers, this issue is not uncommon in record-setting heat:

"There are instances in past years that have resulted in double-digit cattle deaths in a single pasture. With the extreme temps expected, even as low as 24 hours without access to water could result in this condition."