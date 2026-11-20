The worst industrial-related disaster in WA State history has brought with it the biggest Labor and Industries fine, also in state history.

Nippon Dynaware Longview Disaster Brings Massive Fine, Citations

The company, who is a subsidiary of Japanese Nippon Paper Industries, bought the Longview, WA liquid packaging board business from Weyerhaeuser in 2016. They make coated and uncoated paperboard, which is later used for single-serve beverage cartons, like those little milk cartons served in schools.

In May of this year, a massive 1.2 million gallon tank full of what's called white liquor (used in the manufacturing process) broke and collapsed, spilling most of it's 900,000 gallons of very hot liquid throughout the plant, killing 11 workers. 12 others were hurt.

Now Labor and Industries has Completed Investigation.

L-I has levied a $10 million dollar fine, the biggest ever, and levied 43 separate violations against the company. According to the report, as far back as Augusrt of 2025, Nippon was notified that this tank had thinner somewhat compromised walls than what were required to hold the massive amounts of liquid.

The company could have either repaired the tank, or lowered the amount of liquid to take pressure off the sides, preventing a collapse. But L-I says Nippon did neither, and ignored the warnings.

According to Labor and Industries, they were Negligent

"Because Nippon’s safety and health violations were both willful and contributed directly to the deaths of their workers, L&I will also refer the case to the appropriate authorities for potential criminal prosecution." (Labor and Industries)

In addition, the WA Department of Ecology has levied over $961,000 in fines from damage to the surrounding area. L-I also said:

"L&I found problems with other tanks, as well as serious shortcomings with Nippon’s emergency response plan and training. The investigation concluded, based on all available information and analyses, that the immense outward pressure of the liquid inside G-tank exceeded the strength of the tank’s dangerously thinning walls, making an overstress failure inevitable."

To see the full Labor and Inidustries investigation report, click here.