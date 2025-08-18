Reckless Motorcyclist Tracked, Busted in Adams County

The Adams County Sheriff's Office over the weekend announced the location and capture of a reckless motorcycle rider who nearly caused several accidents.

This is a picture of the suspect, taken from Axon police-sheriff video monitoring.

Deputies located the abandoned bike, and traced evidence to the rider

Around 11 AM Friday, Othello Police attempted to pull over a man riding a motorcycle recklessly through town, but he refused to stop.

As he left the city limits, heading soutbound on SR 17 (state route) he was intercepted by Adams County patrol units. However, the man again refused to pull over. He passed several vehicles on the right, even using the shoulder, before finally losing the Deputies. They had called off the pursuit due to safety concerns.

However, a few hours later, a citizen called to report seeing an abandoned motorcycle about 1.5 miles south of the Adams-Franklin County line, in Franklin County.

Using evidence from the bike and other investigative information, Deputies were able to pinpoint the rider as 19-year-old Isaid Chavez-Cardenas of Othello.

Get our free mobile app

He was located, and arrested, and is facing multiple charges now in the Adams County Jail in Ritzville.