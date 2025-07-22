Reckless Motorcycle Rider Nailed by Cycle Cop in Kennewick

A Kennewick motorcycle Officer helped apprehend a wanted reckless riding suspect, along with Benton County Deputies.

The man was wanted for numerous incidents

Kennewick Police say a 41-year-old man is in jail following his arrest, stemming from reckless riding on his motorcycle.

Tuesday, July 15th. around 11 AM a KPD motorcycle Officer spotted another biker traveling at 60 MPH near the intersection of West Tucannon and Steptoe Street. However, despite turning on his lights and attempting a traffic stop, the rider accelerated dangerously and sped away, making taunting motions toward the Officer.

The Officer, though, got a good description of the motorcycle and the suspect, and saw the bike did not have a license plate.

However, later that day, a Benton County Deputy saw that same bike and rider pull into an apartment complex in the 9200 block of Gage Boulevard. The investigation revealed the rider was 41-year-old Herbert Girton, who had a history of dangerous and reckless riding.

Monday, July 21, a warrant was served at the location and Girton was taken into custody along with his motorcycle. Among the multiple charges he is facing include are Riding without a Valid License, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without an Interlock Device.

