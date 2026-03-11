Fleeing Spokane Driver Hits Sheriff’s Cruiser After Turning Off Headlights

A 20-year-old Spokane driver is facing multiple felonies after he slammed into a parked Spokane County Sheriff's Department Cruiser Tuesday night.

The Suspect Was One of Several Seen Waving Firearms

Around 11:30 PM Spokane Deputies responded to a location in NE Spokane near the Hillyard neighborhood, about threatening suspects.

They were seen waving handguns, then jumped into a black Chrysler 300 and sped off. They were contacted by several SCSO Deputies, who backed off due to public safety concerns.

The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Zamarius Wilder, then slammed into a parked and occupied SCSO Patrol car, the Deputy sustained minor injuries. Wilder then fled on foot but was tracked by a Sheriff's Department drone and captured.

He's facing Felony charges of Attempting to Elude and Vehicle Hit and Run with injury, and the car was seized as evidence in the investigation. More charges could be coming for others involved in the incident.

