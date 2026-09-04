Spike strips and a citizen with a gun helped Adams County Deputies apprehend two suspects who fled after a chase and crash near Othello.

2 Florida Men in the Adams County Jail

These two will likely be spending Labor Day behind bars after they ignored a traffic stop Thursday near Othello.

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The Adams County Sheriff's Office says Deputies attempted to stop a black Honda Ridgeline near Highway 26 and Bench Road just south of Othello, over concerns the driver was impaired. But instead of stopping, the vehicle sped away, and led Deputies on a chase that reported reached speeds of 110 MPH.

The Suspects Then Tried to Flee Onto Highway 395

They fled east, and turned onto Highway 395, headed north. Spike strips destroyed the vehicle's tires, and the driver dumped the Ridgeline into the median, he and his passenger both fled on foot.

READ More: WA State 10th Worst in US for Summer DUI Crashes

One was captured with help from the ACSO k-9, then a short time later Deputies were notified an area citizen was holding the other suspect at gunpoint and did so until Officers arrived.

The two were identified as 18-year-old Fedley Alfred, the driver, who's facing felony hit and run damage, and eluding an Officer. The other is 26-year-old Kenny L. Facyson, who's charged with felony obstruction.

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They're Not Going Anywhere, Their Vehicle was Towed

The ACSO says the Honda was towed to the ACSO Sheriff's secured storage area, pending a warrant to be searched. The investigation continues. No word if any DUI charges are pending.