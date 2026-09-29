What has been a normally very 'quiet' volcano in the Cascades is beginning to make a little noise, and a lot more frequently.

Geologists Move Equipment to Monitor Mt. Adams

Mt. Adams is the 2nd tallest member of the Cascades, at 12,276 feet second only to Mt. Rainier. It's been considered the quietest of the ancient volcanoes, averaging only one small quake every 2-3 years. That's compared with Rainier and yes, Mt. St. Helens, who average dozens of small tremors every month.

But now geologists are watching it more closely. Beginning in September of 2024, a lot more seismic activity began to be noticed from the mountain.

Now Geologists Have 'Moved' Equipment from Glacier Peak to Study Adams

Last Sunday, a quake measuring 2.6 magnitude was detected 'under' near the mountain, centered 14 miles north of Trout lake, about 1.4 miles beneath the surface. It's the latest in a series of tremors and smaller movement not seen from Adams in years.

Now geologists have moved some equipment originally destined to monitor Glacier Peak to keep an eye on Adams.

Glacier Peak is Considered a High Threat Volcano

Glacier, in the north Cascades, is considered high threat, but now the USGS (United States Geological Survey) has 'pulled' equipment originally destined for Glacier to monitor Adams. Although it last erupted nearly 1,000 years ago, over its life it has produced more 'emissions' than any Pacific Coast Volcano except Mt. Shasta in CA. It's just most of them occurred long, long ago.

Glacier Peak, which has erupted six times in the last 300 years, often gets "ignored" because of its remote location and lack of direct threat to cities, populations and infrastructure.

By contrast, Mt. Adams is 150 miles south of Seattle, and a scant 100 miles Northeast of Portland, OR.

6 Quakes in September on Adams have Gotten USGS Attention

According to Officials, that dramatic uptick in seismic activity has them looking closely at Mt. Adams, although most of the quakes have been lower than 3.0 levels.