Rare! CBP Arrests Man Who Turned Self in as Military “Deserter”

Many years ago, depending on the degree of defection, US Military Deserters could potentially end up facing a death penalty.

US Customs Agents arrest man who turned himself in for desertion

We hear a lot of strange stories from US Customs and Border Patrol sources, ranging from drugs or guns being smuggled into the US on tour buses (hidden in the cargo compartment without passengers knowing), to illegal shipments of animals, even monkeys, counterfeit cash, illegal food and produce, and more.

But it's not every day CBP Agents have a person walk up and surrender for military desertion.

Get our free mobile app

CBP reports on Tuesday, December 3rd. at the Rainbow Bridge Port of Buffalo point of entry into the US, a 38-year-old man walked up to agents and said he was turning himself in for US "Military Desertion." (the crossing is pictured in our story)

The man was first spotted on the pedestrian walkway, and when contacted, said he was a deserter. According to CBP:

"During the secondary examination, officers verified the identity of the man and discovered he had an active National Crime Information Center U.S. Army warrant for Military Desertion."

He was taken into custody, and turned over to US Army Officials from the Fort Liberty North Carolina Provost Marshal's Office.

No other information about his name, military rank, unit, or job was released.