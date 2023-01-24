Random Drive By Shooter Arrested Near Ephrata

Grant County drive-by shooting incident (GCSO) Grant County drive-by shooting incident (GCSO) loading...

Grant County Deputies continue to investigate why a 30-year-old man randomly fired at another vehicle on Monday.

Formal charges were filed against the suspect

The GCSO reports Monday afternoon near Soap Lake a motorist was driving west on State Route 28, and was in the left lane, preparing to turn across traffic into a business.

The victim said a black Volkswagen Beetle passed them on the left, through oncoming traffic, and the driver then fired around at their car. The VW continued heading west on SR 28. A bullet was located inside the victim's vehicle later.

Around 4:45 PM the suspect vehicle was spotted further west by an Ephrata Police Officer, who pulled over the suspect on Alder Street Northwest.

The suspect, identified as Kolten Dana of Soap Lake, was arrested and is now in the Grant County Jail and was facing 2nd Degree Assault charges. Fortunately, the victim driver was not injured in the incident.

Dana's charges have now been upgraded to 1st. Degree Assault and Drive-By Shooting.