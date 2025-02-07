Quincy Man Charged in Drug Death of Cousin from 2024

After a lengthy investigation, a Quincy, WA man is facing charges in the death of a relative who died from a drug overdose.

The man's cousin died in September of 2024

32-year-old Abraham Cristobal Flores Velazquez was located and arrested in Yakima by members of the Yakima County’s Law Enforcement Against Drugs aka LEAD task force.

He was then extradited to Grant County, where he is being charged with Controlled Substance Homicide.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports he is being charged in connection with the death of his cousin, 29-year-old Ariel Armas Flores, who was found dead in a Quincy home last year. The coroner's medical report indicates Flores died from acute meth, fentanyl, and alcohol intoxication.

The GCSO says Flores' death was one of 13 drug overdose deaths investigated last year, up from 8 in 2023. Grant County responded, in total, to 163 overdose calls in 2024.

Officials say Controlled Substance Homicide charges take time to prove because authorities have to wait for toxicology and other forensic evidence to be processed.