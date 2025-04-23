Questions Arise over Franklin Commissioners Taking Jail from Sheriff

Commissioners and Sheriff Raymond. (YouTube F County public commissioners meeting) Commissioners and Sheriff Raymond. (YouTube F County public commissioners meeting) loading...

A dispute over a state auditor's report has led to the Franklin County Commissioners taking control of the jail from Sheriff Jim Raymond without warning.

Commissioners get testy with Raymond during meeting Wednesday

Not long ago, a state audit questioned the oversight and contract management of the Franklin County Jail by the Sheriff's Department. The county controls the budget that is used to fund the jail. The Sheriff runs the jail, but the county enters into the contracts.

The audit looked at, among its three areas, a commissary or food contract and medical contract with the jail. The audit said the county failed to properly oversee the contracts or exercise proper control. The audit was critical, but did not directly or soley lay blame on the Sheriff's Department.

The county administrator is responsible for overseeing the contracts and financial operations, and said the lack of said administrator could have led to the oversights. The county had been operating with an interim administrator for at least 9 months. The previous administrator, Mike Gonzalez, left the position after being named as a whistleblower, the case was a criminal investigation involving several elected officials including two county commissioners. No charges were filed.

Commissioners stripping the jail a surprise move

Sheriff Raymond pledged a lawful and orderly transition, but it came as a surprise, he said, referring to the Commissioner's actions: "your actions are negligent." Raymond said he would make the transition in the next 40-48 hours, would remove the jail acreditation materials, and called into question the jail using security weapons and firearms that are property of the Sheriff's Department.

When Raymond attempted to further discuss the guns, Commissioner Clint Didier gaveled him down and declared a short recess following a testy exchange. When the public comment resumed, a Corrections Deputy said in part: " why none of this was ever mentioned to us?”

He said Commissioners indicated the move or decision was not done in secret but no one at the jail knew about the move in advance of the meetings.

Several other witnesses questioned the move, along with Sheriff Raymond, who said the jail could or would lose its accreditation. He also said the chance to using private security for some areas of the courthouse or even jail was not going to happen.

The dialogue was captured on YouTube as part of the Commissioners Public recordings of their meetings. Unlike the Benton County Jail removal from former Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, this removal came about abruptly and without notice or warning.

Several other speakers during public comment said the move was a mistake and would compromise public and worker safety.

This is part of the YouTube video.