Huge North Pacific Quake Sends Currents, Strong Waves to OR Coast

The massive 8.8 quake under the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Russia and north of Japan is even being felt in OR and WA.

Small waves were seen on the Oregon Coast

The quake, which was the largest undersea tremor since the 2011 event that severely damaged Japan, sent 1 to 2 foot waves to the Oregon Coast. According to KING 5 TV:

"The quake was centered about 119 kilometers (74 miles) east-southeast from the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000, on the Kamchatka Peninsula."

Officials said large tsunami activity was not expected on the west coast, but beachgoers should watch the water carefully, and there could be higher tides and stronger currents than normal. People are actually being advised to avoid the water, and not get close to the shores for the next day or so at least.

In Hawaii, warning sirens blared as people took to higher ground as a precaution.

Even New Zealand to the south issued warnings about unusual tide and wave activity that could catch swimmers or others in the water off guard.

The 2011 Japanese quake that disabled the Fukushima Nuclear Plant with its tsunami was a 9.0 quake, this recent one was 8.8, said the US Geological Service.