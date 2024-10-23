Puyallup Man Fires Shots Through Door, Arrested for Attempted Murder

A 20-year-old man is in the Pierce County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Attempted Murder and Assault after an early Tuesday morning incident. (video courtesy of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department).

Pierce County Deputies were called to an apartment complex around 12:20 AM where they learned the suspect had knocked repeatedly on one of the doors. When the door opened, the man fired several shots through the door and into the unit, injuring a 19-year-old man inside.

The suspect was reportedly looking for his ex-girlfriend. After the shooting, the suspect fled in his car, and was located and arrested about 2 hours later by Auburn Police after a brief chase.

The shooting victim did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. The investigation continues.