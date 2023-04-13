Pursuit Laws Prevent Police from Chasing Kennewick Car Prowler

Car prowl suspect (KPD) Car prowl suspect (KPD) loading...

Yet another example of how the current police pursuit laws prevented officers from possibly catching a car prowl suspect.

The suspect was seen trying to break into vehicles early Thursday morning.

Around 3 AM Thursday morning, April 13th Kennewick Police were advised by a resident in the 6000 block of W. 20th Ave. that the suspect pictured in our story was trying the door handles on their vehicle, and possibly others in the neighborhood.

When patrol officers arrived at the scene, the suspect fled in what police said was a newer model Kia Sportage. The driver nearly hit the KPD Patrol cars while fleeing the scene. Officers did get a plate number, but it did not match the Kia and came back as having been stolen out of Richland.

Car prowl suspect vehicle (KPD)

Because of the current pursuit laws, KPD officers were not able to chase the suspect's vehicle. However, they did get some images from the homeowner's security cameras.

It is believed the suspect was able to access several vehicles in the area, but the homeowner who called in the incident had locked their doors and the suspect wasn't able to get into their car.

Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.