Pullman Police, FBI, Searching for Missing 2-Year-Old Girl

The search has been expanded to include the FBI and Idaho authorities.

Pullman Police seeking missing 2-year-old girl

According to Pullman PD, Moscow, Idaho Police and the FBI have widened a search for 2-year-old Serya Aung Harmon. She has not been seen since May 29th, when she traveled to Montana with her father, 21-year-old Aaron Aung, for what Police said was a fishing trip.

However, she did not return as required on June 3rd. Authorities say Aaron did not meet the girl's mother in Pullman that day for a required custody exchange.

Police say Aaron Aung might be traveling with a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing to the Port of Seattle Police on May 28th. She is identified as Nadia Cole. According to Pullman Police:

"Anyone with information about Seraya’s location is asked to call the Pullman Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.Tips/Info: (509) 334-0802."

Pullman Police have issued an arrest warrant for Aung, for custodial interference. He is in violation of a Latah County Idaho parenting plan with the girl's mother. Pullman Police believe Aung's fiance' Cole could be involved in this incident.

The FBI has become involved because this crime involves crossing state lines.