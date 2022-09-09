Public Encouraged to Pay Respects at 911 Memorial on Sunday

Because of last year's 20th Anniversary event honoring those who were lost in the 911 attacks on America, there will not be a 'formal' event at the Southridge Memorial this Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

The public is encouraged to stop by and pay respects.

The Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department released this information, via their Facebook page, this week:

"The memorial will be open and accessible all day on Sunday, September 11 and we encourage everyone to visit at his or her convenience to remember the tragic events of September 11. There will not be any formal programs/speakers like there was last year for the 20th anniversary. As with every anniversary, there will be a scheduled posting of the flag and changing of the guard. We have seen a growing number of families visit on 9/11 and throughout the year, and it is clear that many share the importance of the day."

People are encouraged to check the page this weekend to find out what time they will be staging the posting of the flag and changing of the guard. To find out more, click here.