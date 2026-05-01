As the votes continue to be counted the Pasco School Levy appears to be widening its margin of passing.

The Margin Still at 17 Percent More in Favor than Opposed

In most election cycles, whether it's an office or levy or bond, or other measure, positive margins of 13, 15, 18 percent are considered almost a lock. The Pasco School Levy, Proposition 1, as of the last tally, was still passing by a margin of 58.86 yes to 41.14 no.

And, Voter Turnout Continues to Climb

8,517 yes votes have been counted, compared to 5,953 no. And although it's not anything to really jump up and down about, the percentage of voters who turned out was significantly higher than in February, when the levy failed by 59 votes.

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So far, voter turnout for the Pasco special election is at 32 percent, its expected to climb at least a few more percentage points before the counting is finished.

The election updates, or 'drops' as they are known, still shows there's been 2 official counts or releases. The WA State Secretary Of State shows the same data as Franklin County, 14,486 votes out of 45,170 who are in the Pasco School District and eligible to vote on levys.

The Levy pays for just over ten percent of the District's total funding needed each year, without it, a number of across the District cuts would have been looked at, from athletics to some educators and para educators, some equipment replacements and more.

According to the District, they have 18,876 students and operates a total of 32 schools including early learning centers.