Prowler Caught Wearing Stolen Chelan Deputy Uniform, With Car

A suspect is facing a long list of charges from a bizarre car prowling incident in Douglas County.

The suspect broke into Sheriff's Department, took a patrol car, and more

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department is located in East Wenatchee, and Nov. 6th, around 7:03 AM Deputies were dispatched to an area on Highway 97 near Orondo, which is 17 miles north of Wenatchee. It's in Douglas County.

Deputies were told the caller said a man wearing Chelan County Deputy uniform attire was car prowling. The call came from an off-duty Chelan County Deputy.

The suspect, Francisco J. Medina-Rangel, of Orondo, had broken into several vehicles and buildings at the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. He stole some clothing articles and a Chelan County Patrol vehicle.

The Chelan and Douglas County Sheriff's Offices are just under 4 miles apart. Rangel was also found to have a firearm in the vehicle, which belonged to the Deputy who drove that unit.

Rangel was arrested, and is facing a long list of charges including:

"Burglary – 1st Degree

Vehicle Prowl – 2nd Degree (4 Counts)

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Theft of a Firearm (2 Counts)

Theft – 3rd Degree

Alien in Possession of a Firearm (2 Counts)

Criminal Trespass – 2nd Degree"