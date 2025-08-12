Providence Health to Lay off 126 Workers in WA come October

According to a WARN Alert from the WA State Employment Security Department (Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification) another 126 job layoffs are coming from Providence Healthcare.

The cuts will begin in October

According to sources, including KREM 2 TV in Spokane, Providence Healthcare is citing what they called "multiple pressures" on their healthcare system for the cutbacks. These include cuts in WA state Medicaid, lowered reimbursements to providers in WA, and other economic factors.

At least 60 of the layoffs will come from closing a number of clinics in NE WA, including some outpatient physical therapy and other care services in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Chewelah, and other areas.

Get our free mobile app

The state legislature cut reimbursement rates for providers in many areas, adding to financial pressures, and the state is also funneling millions into the 2024-created Apple Health Expansion (Medicaid) Program that provides services for illegals in WA state.