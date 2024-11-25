Protests Start Against Planned Homeless Community in Pierce County

Despite protests from various groups, including area neighbors, ground breaking will begin soon on a controversial homeless housing project in Spanaway, WA.

300 housing units will be eventually built

The homeless village, part of what's called The Good Neighbor Project, is reportedly modeled after a similar facility in Austin, Texas. The Tacoma Rescue Mission is heading up the project, and they say the inhabitants will have to pay some sort of rent, work, and adhere to community guidelines.

However, according to MyNorthwest.com, a number of neighbors in the area do not want the village there. They say they are concerned about the impact it will have on the woods and other recreation areas, and claim the people who will inhabit the village are not going to be good neighbors:

"An area resident, Debbie Clark, felt the county expedited the permitting process for political reasons. She told TNT (the Tacoma News Tribune), “These are not the kind of people that are wanting to better themselves.” Clark was concerned about the impact on property values."

Get our free mobile app

The group Spanaway Concerned Citizens protested the groundbreaking ceremony, and have filed suits in Thurston County Court in an effort to block the village. These area residents are also concerned about the potential for increases in drug use and crime.

Some opponents say the county did not adequately discuss the project with citizens in the area, or give them opportunities to voice opposition or try to get it stopped.

Officials did not give a timetable as to when units will be completed, or people will start to move in.