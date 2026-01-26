Why Has Prosser Turned Off Their Flock Automated License Plate Reader Cameras?

Prosser released a statement Monday, January 26th indicating they have turned off their ALPR Flock cameras, effective immediately. Why?

Flock Cameras at the Center of Nationwide Political Debate

Flock Camera technology was invented in 2017 by 3 Georgia Tech Students who wanted to fight crime in their community. The tech has since expanded, and many agencies use ALPR or Automated License Plate Reader cameras, ones mounted on vehicles or utility poles in communities.

There are local and state laws to govern how the data is used and stored, many jurisidictions require deletion after certain time periods. However, the use of Flock cameras has greatly aided law enforcement nation wide.

But now, Prosser is turning theirs off. Their city statement from City Administrator Rachel M. Shaw read in part:

"After evaulating the use of this technology, the City has made the decision to deactivate the cameras as this time."

Their contract is active until November of 2026, but the cameras are now off. There have been accusations that ICE has direct access to local or regional law enforcement Flock Cameras, that is false. ICE does not have a contract with Flock, however, they have asked some jurisdictions if they may look at their data.

Reports indicate between 12 and 18 cities have allowed Flock data to be used including Renton, Arlington, Auburn, Black Diamond, Lakewood, Mukilteo and SeaTac.

Cities and counties have the ability to refuse ICE or CBP access to Flock data.

Most of the opposition to Flock cameras comes from controversial left-leaning political or advocacy groups including the ACLU. They claim it violates privacy laws. despite the success of the tech in fighting crime and locating wanted suspects.

However, the sucess rate of Flock in WA is considerable. Centralia got 22 'hits' on license plates of stolen vehicles, recovering 8 of them. Since 2022, Spokane County has seen a 54 percent reduction in Auto Theft. In its first year of use in Benton County, Flock cameras helped find 33 missing people, 133 wanted suspects, and located 586 stolen vehicles.

According to a UW Study, they claim some departments might have had their Flock data accessed by ICE and CBP without their specific permission, including the City of Redmond. This has led to some cities turning off the cameras.

A followup statement from the City indicated they were turned off due to the risk of public safety due to potential misuse, increased risk of liability, and the "continued strain" on city resources.

Kennewick, Richland, Pasco Police and Benton and Franklin County Sheriff's Department have and continue to operate them.