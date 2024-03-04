Prosser Teen Cited for Stranding Jeep on Railroad Tracks

Teen driver with Learner's Permit strands Jeep on tracks (PPD)

When a teen is learning to drive, there are several legal requirements they have to observe. This was not a case where that happened.

Prosser  Police were  called to the Burlington Northern railroad tracks Monday evening  near Bennett Ave. and 8th. Street in Prosser shortly before 6 PM.

When they arrived they found a male teen driver had stranded their vehicle on railroad tracks. In the words of the Prosser PD:

"...a juvenile male had attempted to test the abilities of his two wheel drive Jeep and tried to cross the tracks, ultimately becoming stuck."

BNSF Railroad was notified, to make sure no trains would  be headed that way until the vehicle could be moved.  Prosser PD said with the help of some nearby citizens, the vehicle was moved safely.

The teen was cited for  Reckless Driving, and Misuse of an Instructional Driver's  Permit.

 

