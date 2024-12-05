Prosser Teen Arrested for School Zone Reckless Driving

Prosser Police say a 15-year-old male teen is facing a trio of charges following his reckless driving in a school zone early Thursday.

The teen was pursued by an Officer

Around 7:47 AM the Prosser Officer was conducting school zone speed patrols near Prosser High School, the Officer was working Patterson Ave. close to the school.

At that time they tried to stop a vehicle that was driving recklessly in the school zone, but the driver sped away. Police caught up with the driver, a 15-year-old male teen, near Alexander Court and Benson Ave., after a short chase lasting less than a mile.

Get our free mobile app

The teen was apprehended without incident and was booked into the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center on Charges of Reckless Driving, Eluding an Officer and Driving without a License.

No one was hurt during the incident.