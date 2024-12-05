Prosser Teen Arrested for School Zone Reckless Driving

Prosser Police say a 15-year-old male teen is facing a trio of charges following his reckless driving in a school zone early Thursday.

  The teen was pursued by an Officer

Around 7:47 AM the Prosser Officer was conducting school zone speed patrols near Prosser High School, the Officer was working Patterson Ave. close to the school.

At that time they tried to stop a vehicle that was driving recklessly in the school zone, but the driver sped away. Police caught up with the driver, a 15-year-old male teen, near Alexander Court and Benson Ave., after a short chase lasting less than a mile.

The teen was apprehended without incident and was booked into the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center on Charges of Reckless Driving, Eluding an Officer and Driving without a License.

No one was hurt during the incident.

