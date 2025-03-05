Prosser Seeks Participation for Subscription Curbside Recycling

The City of Prosser is looking at launching a subscription curbside recycling program through its waste carrier, Basin Disposal.

The subscription program seeks at least 400 participants, will cost $24 a month

The City Council launched the program, but it will require at least 400 active Basin customers to opt-in.

The program, which costs $24 a month on top of regular garbage service, would provide one 96-gallon blue container (colored differently from the regular trash bin) that would be collected every other week. The program is being offered to City residents.

The City says they could opt-out at any time, but at least 400 are needed to kick off the program, however, there is a 90-day minimum participation window before a resident can opt-out. The City has sent out information to residents with a QR code they can scan to get involved.

Get our free mobile app

The recycling program would accept cardboard, mixed paper, aluminum, and tin cans, however, it will not accept glass, or plastic-including water bottles.

For more details, you can see the City's website by clicking here.