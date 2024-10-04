Prosser School District Worker Arrested on Child Porn Charges

A Prosser School District employee is in the Benton County jail facing charges related to child porn.

The suspect was investigated for several months

The situation began in April of this year, when the BCSO and other authorities got a tip from the National Center for Missing Exploited Children (NMEC) about a person in Benton County they suspected of download child porn pictures.

The NMEC and other related agencies comb the web looking for this kind of activity, including on the Dark Web.

After a lengthy investigation, BCSO officials indentified the suspect, 23-year-old-Jakeb Garland-Cook, in the Prosser area. After multiple warrants were served, he was located and arrested Wednesday. According to the BCSO:

"Jakeb Garland-Cook was employed by the Prosser School District in a variety of rolls, but mostly as grounds, maintenance crew. Detectives developed probable cause to arrest Mr. Garland-Cook for possession of depiction of minors -1st degree, engaged in sexually explicit conduct."

The Prosser School District was notified, and officials found additional non-pornographic non-sexual images of school-aged children on Cook's phone as well.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with any information is urged to contact the BCSO at (509)-735-6555. All leads can be confidential.