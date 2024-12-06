Prosser Police Make Arrest in Suspected Child Rape Incident

Prosser Police Make Arrest in Suspected Child Rape Incident

Prosser City Hall-PD (Google street view)

 

Prosser City Hall-PD (Google street view)
loading...

Prosser Police have not released a lot of information yet.

  40-year-old suspect arrested

Prosser City and Police Officials say they recently learned of a possible sexual assault that occurred in the City, and began to investigate.

They developed probable cause, and on Wednesday, December 4th. arrested a 40-year-old male suspect.

The man, who is a Prosser resident, was taken without incident and booked into the Benton County Jail on 2nd Degree Child Molestation and Commercial Sex Abuse of A Minor charges.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

No other details have been released, nor was the suspect's name at this time. The investigation continues.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Categories: Crime, Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA