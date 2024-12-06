Prosser Police Make Arrest in Suspected Child Rape Incident

Prosser City Hall-PD (Google street view) Prosser City Hall-PD (Google street view) loading...

Prosser Police have not released a lot of information yet.

40-year-old suspect arrested

Prosser City and Police Officials say they recently learned of a possible sexual assault that occurred in the City, and began to investigate.

They developed probable cause, and on Wednesday, December 4th. arrested a 40-year-old male suspect.

The man, who is a Prosser resident, was taken without incident and booked into the Benton County Jail on 2nd Degree Child Molestation and Commercial Sex Abuse of A Minor charges.

No other details have been released, nor was the suspect's name at this time. The investigation continues.