Prosser Police Make Arrest in Suspected Child Rape Incident
Prosser Police have not released a lot of information yet.
40-year-old suspect arrested
Prosser City and Police Officials say they recently learned of a possible sexual assault that occurred in the City, and began to investigate.
They developed probable cause, and on Wednesday, December 4th. arrested a 40-year-old male suspect.
The man, who is a Prosser resident, was taken without incident and booked into the Benton County Jail on 2nd Degree Child Molestation and Commercial Sex Abuse of A Minor charges.
No other details have been released, nor was the suspect's name at this time. The investigation continues.
