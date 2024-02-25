Prosser Police Chief Resigns Friday Afternoon, Following Admin Leave

Prosser's embattled Police Chief Jay King submitted a formal letter of resignation to the city late Friday afternoon.

Chief was on administrative leave

Chief King had been under fire for a number of months, with reports of unrest among staff in the Prosser Police Department.

According to reports, including NBC Now KNDU, there were third-party allegations of abuse of power, but specific details of incidents were not released.

King was placed on administrative leave January 11th, pending an investigation, and Friday he submitted his resignation. The notification from the City of Prosser read in part:

"On Friday, February 23, 2024, Police Chief, Jay King submitted his letter of resignation to the City, effective immediately. The City thanks Chief King for his service and dedication during his tenure and wishes him the very best in his future endeavors. Sergeant John Markus will continue in his appointed position as the Interim Police Chief until further notice."

Earlier there had been a no-confidence vote by the union representing the Police force workers, Teamsters 839. It accused King of unlawful, sexist and targeted actions that led to a hostile work environment.