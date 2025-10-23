Police Respond to Deceased Man at Prosser Library

So far, not a lot of information has been released about this incident.

  Man found unresponsive at Prosser Library Wednesday

Officers did not specify what time, but Prosser Police were called to a location at 902 7th. street, the Prosser Library, about an unresponsive person.

Officers said they found a 41-year-old man, who did not respond to live-saving efforts,and he was not breathing.

Unfortunately, he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.  Police did not say if he was inside or outside, just saying he was "at" the library.  It has been classified as an "unattended" death.

The Benton County Coroner will determine the cause of death, and Police did not say if they have ID'd the victim, but more information will be released soon.

Police said there appeared to be no threat to the public.

