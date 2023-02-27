Prosser Man Arrested After DV Assault, Pins Woman Against Truck

BCSO with permission BCSO with permission loading...

A Prosser man is facing multiple charges after an alleged assault heading into the weekend.

Benton County Deputies respond to residence in Prosser

Early Saturday morning, Benton County Deputies report they responded to a call at a Prosser residence about an assault.

Upon arrival they located a female victim, who said earlier she had been at the suspect's residence, where she was pinned against a truck with her hands restrained.

Eventually she was able to break free and run after she was hit by the suspect, she made it to her vehicle and drove home and called 9-1-1.

When Deputies arrived at the suspect's residence initially he refused to exit, but finally came out and was arrested. The BCSO said the suspect likely gave up when he realized the officers were not going anywhere and were in the process of obtaining a search warrant to come get him.

The man was booked on charges of Unlawful Imprisonment and Domestic Violence Assault.