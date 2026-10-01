With Chief John Markus on medical leave, Prosser has named an interim chief to lead the Police Department.

Prosser's Interim Chief to Oversee Department TFN

Information released Wednesday, September 30th by city officials says Sergeant Scott Orate will lead the department til further notice.

Orate will take over a number of ovesight duties, according to the city:

"As Interim Chief, Orate will oversee the department’s day-to-day operations, work closely with department personnel and City Administration, and continue the Police Department’s commitment to providing professional, responsive, and community-focused law enforcement services."

Information From City Indicates Markus Could Return Later

City Officials said his appointment will ensure that Police operations continue to operate in an effective and strong manner, serving the community.

Officials said they are respecting Chief Markus' privacy during his medical leave, and look forward to when he can resume his duties. Orate's appointment is effective immediately. Markus has been Chief of Police in Prosser for about 2 1/2 years.