Proposed WA Bill Would ‘Reverse’ Tire Ban Passed in 2024

A GOP House Rep has filed a bill that would 'reverse' the effects of a bill passed earlier in 2024, that would give the Dept. of Commerce the right to ban the sale of certain types of tires in WA.

House Rep Jim Walsh introduces HB (house bill) 1041

During the 2024 legislative session, House Bill 2262 passed, it was based on the premise that heavier, thicker, 'knobbier' tires force a vehicle to use more horsepower to move, therefore, reducing the gas mileage. It's a concept known as 'rolling resistance,' but it's not an exact science. Lighter, thinner tires also wear faster.

Now Rep Walsh has responded with a bill that would reverse this ability. According to KIRO Radio-TV in Seattle:

"The bill announced earlier this year would apply to any replacement tires for cars and light-duty trucks under 10,000 pounds. It would also give the Department of Commerce the ability to fine people anywhere from $100 to $10,000 for violations."

Democrats who supported the bill claimed we need every 'tool' to battle the climate crisis, and their belief that thinner, cheaper tires (which wear out a lot faster and are generally not as safe) is the answer because they have less road resistance.

Walsh's bill would remove the restrictions, and allow WA residents to buy whatever kind of tires they want.

He pointed out the weather variables in our state, especially lots of rain in certain areas, and snow, and even poor road conditions. Thicker, sturdier tires are an important safety factor, and he believes drivers should be able to roll on what they want to.

Get our free mobile app

He also said his bill could act as a pre-emptive strike, and perhaps other similar bills from moving forward.