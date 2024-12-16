Proposed WA Bill Would Exempt Those 75-Older from Property Taxes

The bill is not just an attempt to cater to seniors, but likely a hedge against proposed property tax hike thresholds.

A proposed WA State Senate bill would exempt seniors 75 and older from all property taxes.

SB (Senate Bill) 5020 has been pre-filed by GOP Senator Phil Fortunato (Auburn) and would exempt anyone 75 and older from paying any property taxes on all their property.

According to KING-5 TV:

"The bill also includes protections for seniors who are confined to hospitals, nursing homes or assisted living facilities. The tax exemption would still apply under these circumstances:

The residence is only temporarily unoccupied

The residence is occupied by a spouse, domestic partner or financial dependent of the exempt person

The residence is rented for the purpose of paying nursing home, hospital, assisted living facility or adult family home costs"

Currently, there are a few limited tax-exemption programs in the state and certain counties, but this bill is likely a hedge against proposed increases in the state property tax levels.

Under current law, property taxes can only be raised 1 percent each year, but numerous majority legislative Democrats want it to go to 3 percent or higher. They also want various other types of property tax increases.

Critics and opponents say seniors, especially those on fixed incomes, would suffer the worst because they would have to potentially selloff property--being on a fixed income they couldn't absorb the increases.