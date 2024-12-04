Proposed Internet Child Protection Bill Actually Censorship, Say Critics

For sometime, Democrats have been pushing the Kids Online Safety Act, KOSA) and the Children and Teens Online Privacy Protection Act, (COPPA) but critics say they're thinly-disguised censorship.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and others oppose the idea

Americans for Limited Government and others say some of the portions of bill designed to protect children and teens online actually undermine part of Section 230. Section 230 is what protects social media, websites and others they post widely diverse content online.

While some of it can be controversial, Section 230 allows freedom of speech. The KOSA and COPPA contain some wide-open opportunities for state's attorney's generals to go after any content provider they deem to be unsuitable.

According to the Daily Torch:

"Under current law, every website that has users is protected under 47 U.S.C. Section 230(c)(1) which states, “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”

" But this would change in large part under the new proposals. In Section 110 of the Kids Online Safety Act, civil actions may be brought by states against any “public-facing website, online service, online application, or mobile application that predominantly provides a community forum for user-generated content” including perceived “harms” allegedly inflicted upon users including minors..."

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise warned these bills would "give more power to the Biden Administration" for censorship. He in particular mentioned pro-life groups.

Speaker Johnson has been blocking the legislation repeatedly, so far it has not moved. The Daily Torch said this:

"Since incentives to use websites, whether by adults or minors, are designed to facilitate commerce and ad revenue, and are standard practice, websites with users would be left with a choice: make two websites or applications, one for kids, and one for adults, bar kids from using the platform or go out of business."