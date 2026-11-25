If this guy wanted to create his own graffiti 'art,' he should have packed up, driven to Boise, Idaho, and contacted the arts commission to see if he could paint in Freak Alley. It's a huge one-block graffiti art zone that's very cool and creative. Chances are though, he would have not made the cut.

Prolific Graffiti Vandal Arrested for $33K in Damages

Kennewick and Richland Police collaborated on Wednesday, November 25th, to locate and arrest a man who's linked to at least 25 vandalisms via graffiti since September of 2025.

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He was located in West Richland, and Officers found in his home, extensive evidence tying him to the crimes.

Officers Found Paint, Photographs and More

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Bernabe Lopez Alcazar, had pictures of his vandalism, drawings, paint that matched the sprayings and taggings, and other evidence directly tying him to the incidents.

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Kennewick Police said the cost of repainting and/or cleaning up his vandalism was over $33,000. He hit a wide variety of locations, from mailboxes to utility boxes (including the ones that have murals on them) businesses, private residences, fences and more.

Police Blurred The Evidence Images, Because he Doesn't Deserve Credit

KPD said in the photos they provided to the public and media, they blurred the actual images he painted, because they didn't want him to get any potential credit for his vandalism.

Besides the vandalism, he's also potentially facing charges in Franklin County.