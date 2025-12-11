Grant County Deputies Singing Christmasgrams Raise Community Funds [VIDEOS]
The Grant County Sheriff's Office has been doing a fun and unusual activity to raise money for their Community Shop With a Cop Program.
Singing Christmasgrams are now available
Grant County Deputies have been making the rounds, delivering Singing Christmasgrams to a wide variety of people. The purpose is to raise funds for their Community Shop with a Cop Program.
These programs enable Officers to take at-risk and under-privileged children shopping for some toys or other desired items. For $20, you can have one arranged for a friend, business or anyone. The GCSO says to set one up, reach out by email at:
Deputy Rowland jrowland@grantcountywa.gov.
Here's a few of the videos! Merry Christmas!
