2 People Facing $7M in Fines, Restitution for WA Probate Fraud

Most of you know if a person dies without a will, the courts appoint an administrator and it (shudder!) goes to probate. That's where a lot of wrangling happens with families. But in this case it was fraud.

Man and woman on the hook for $7 million

The WA State Attorney General's Office announced Monday (Oct.13) two western WA people will be facing massive fines, penalties and reimbursements after a five-year probate scheme was uncovered.

The two, John B. Elliott, and Shanelle Sunde, perpetrated fraud by convincing courts to grant them 'custody' or name them as administrators of at least 200 deceased persons' estates between 2019 and 2024. These were people they did not even know.

According to the AG, they ran a series of companies Probate & Administration Services LLC, Aurora Creek Ranch LLC, and Sunde Consulting LLC, and they broke WA Consumer Protection and other laws.

Using loopholes they were able to gain control or probate of these estates, enriching themselves by nearly $28 million dollars. Some of the items they obtained included Jaguar car, Rolex watches, jewelry and other expensive items. They sold at least 11 homes that were part of estates.

State Officials said the scheme came to light when a woman reported suspicious activity with her younger sister's estate. The woman had died from cancer and did not have a will. The older sibling reported to authorities unusual financial dealings taking place during probate, and an investigation was launched.

Now, Elliot and Sunde must not only repay funds, pay fines and restitution, they no longer can engage in any probate or related court proceedings of any kind.

Most of the cases had been filed in Ktisap County.