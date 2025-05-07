Pro-Palestinian Rioters Destroy $1M in Tax-Funded UW Equipment

Some are labeling them as domestic terrorists, especially after they caused an estimated $1 million dollars in damages.

UW Engineering building vandalized, equipment destroyed

The University of Washington now says the several dozen persons who participated in the riot and occupation of the new Interdisciplinary Engineering Building Monday night called themselves Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return, or SUPER UW.

These so-called students smashed and destroyed thousands of dollars in new engineering equipment and tools, ripped doors off hinges and glued or cemented other doors shut. They also started a fire using debris from a dumpster, and in broad daylight, started by stacking furniture in front of the building entrance.

According to MyNorthwest,com, the damages to the $150 million dollar structure were at least $1 million. Boeing donated $10 million, and another $50 million came from the legislature, or taxpayer funding.

This protest group wants UW to divest itself from any involvement with Boeing, who has had affiliations with UW for over a century.

READ More: This is the latest in a long line of UW violent activities.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say repairs have begun, but it is possible the Engineering Center will remain closed through the end of the school year.