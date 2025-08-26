7-Year Term for Suspect in Bizarre Spokane Naked Assault, Chase

Last June, a 30-year-old man was finally arrested after he was seen chasing a woman down the street, attempting to attack her, all while naked.

The man will spend quite some time in prison

The case stemmed from an incident in which the suspect, 30-year-old Logan P. Ortiz, had just gotten out of prison two days prior to reaching out to his girlfriend in the Spokane Valley in June of 2024. He wanted to visit her.

She agreed, and he went to her home. But then he undressed and laid down on her bed, at which time she told him to leave. Ortiz then became enraged and attempted to strangle her. She broke away, ran for the door, but he caught up with her, and assaulted her again.

Get our free mobile app

She finally got loose and was running down the street, screaming, with Ortiz chasing her, naked. Deputies responded, and after he attempted to resist arrest, he was "subdued."

According to the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney's Office:

"Ortiz plead guilty to First Degree Burglary DV, two counts of Second-Degree Assault DV, Third Degree Assault, Harassment DV, Violation of a No Contact Order DV, and Attempted Disarming a Law Enforcement Officer."

He will also get 18 months of community custody, or parole.