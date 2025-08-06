Premera Fined $550K for Alleged WA Insurance Violations

The WA State Insurance Commissioner's Office has levied a large fine against Premera Insurance for several policy violations.

The state claims Premera failed to disclose certain details

Most of the investigation covered the period from 2022 to the present. The OIC (Office of Insurance Commissioner) says state law requires providers to disclose or inform consumers about differences and limitations between mental health plans, and coverage for medical or surgical procedures and coverage.

The OIC says Premera failed to do so, and also said their provider directory was not as up to date as it was legally required to be.

OIC said, for example, Premera's provider directory online did not specify if a provider could be accessed without a referral, and its telemedicine portion did not provide information about the practice or how to access it.

Premera, says the OIC, has since updated its directory to legal requirements as of July ,2025.

The fines were issued by the state under the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act and Washington’s provider directory regulations.