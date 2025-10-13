Kennewick Police Seeking Reckless Rider on Stolen Dirt Bike

Kennewick Police are seeking leads to help locate this dirt bike and its rider.

The bike was reported stolen last Friday night

A green and white stolen dirt bike was seen riding around the area of North Steptoe and Gage Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

Kennewick Police media release Facebook Kennewick Police media release Facebook loading...

Around 1:14 PM, Officers responded to reports of a rider speeding around on city streets in an unsafe fashion, and without a license plate.

Get our free mobile app

The bike had been reported stolen the night before, and KPD said the rider had eluded them earlier that morning.

Anyone who has information or sees this rider, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.