Kennewick Police found the suspect in the bushes

Man Blamed What for His Theft Spree?

Kennewick Police responded to a location near West Okanogan and Colorado Street, about a shoplifter.

When Officers arrived, they found a suspect passed out in some bushes, with a shopping cart full of stolen merchandize. Police did not specify the store, but it was in a Target shopping cart.

The man, identified as 30 year old Christopher Blakely, said he didn't want any help from Officers, but they had to address his shopping cart issue.

The Value of the Stolen Items Came to over $1,229

Blakely's excuse was he was observing 420 day, and didn't know what he was going. 420 is the modern vernacular for recreational pot users, a day in April they celebrate by cooking their brains.

According to the Council on Chemical Abuse:

"420" originated in 1971 with five San Rafael, California, high schoolers known as the "Waldos," who used it as code for meeting at 4:20 p.m. to search for an abandoned cannabis patch. While they never found the patch, the term spread through their connection to the Grateful Dead and was later popularized by High Times magazine."

Pot was further eulogized by comedians Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong in their up in smoke and other related movies, which were actually pretty funny!

Cheech and Chong --greybeard sellers eBay Cheech and Chong --greybeard sellers eBay loading...

Blakely was arrested and booked into the nearby Benton County Jail on 2nd Degree Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property.