Post Fake Online Review? Now You Can Be Charged for It

It might take a little while to narrow down the exact culprit, but it has been done lots of times. And now, the person who does it can be hit with civil charges. It doesn't just cover online reviews, but that's where the FTC has received the bulk of the complaints.

The Federal Trade Commission's new rule goes into effect.

The rule was approved in August, and went into effect October 22nd. According to ABC News, this is what it covers:

"Specifically, the rule bans reviews and testimonials attributed to people who don’t exist or are generated by artificial intelligence, people who don’t have experience with the business or product/services, or misrepresent their experience."

The report also went on to say:

"It also bans businesses from creating or selling reviews or testimonials. Businesses that knowingly buy fake reviews, procure them from company insiders or disseminate fake reviews will be penalized. It also prohibits businesses from using “unfounded or groundless legal threats, physical threats, intimidation, or certain false public accusations.”

Now the FTC can take action against the perpetrators if someone reports this practice to them. It's interesting they specifically mentioned the use of A.I, or artificial intelligence. It appears while the use of A.I. is growing in some appropriate sectors, its use in writing, reporting, and advertising is becoming more frowned upon.

If you find a review that appears to meet these criteria for fraud, you can report it here.