Portland State Professor Suspended After “I Am Hamas” Statement

Portland State University has suspended a professor after a video surface of them making controversial anit-Semitic statements on a video.

The professor was seen saying "I Am Hamas, We are All Hamas"

Portland State University President Ann Cudd released a statement, according to KATU-TV in Portland, that the professor was on administrative leave following the discovery.

The professor was speaking at a non-university affiliated off-campus event, that was captured on video, and brought to the school's attention.

According to PSU and KATU:

“PSU stands unequivocally against antisemitism, terrorism, and hate of any kind, including the statements made in this video."

This comes after last year's takeover of the school library by pro-Palestinian protestors and rioters, who caused thousands of dollars in damages. 30 persons were arrested, and when Police were searching the building they found numerous homemade weapons.

No other details about the professor were released. Hamas has been officially designated as a terrorist organization by the US, England and other nations.

