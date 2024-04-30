Portland State Gaza Protestors ‘Invade’ Vandalize School Library

Anti-Israel pro-Hamas protestors began to gather near the library last Thursday at Portland State University, but what began (according to officials) as a mostly peaceful protest turned criminal.

Protestors forced way into library, causing damages

According to KOIN TV in Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler along with the PSU President and law enforcement officials held a press conference after about 75 of the protestors broke into the library. The break-in occurred Sunday evening.

They said the break-in turned the protest into a criminal act, but did not specify a timeline as to when Police would go in and remove the protestors.

According to KOIN:

"Around 7 p.m. Monday, the majority of the protesters had left the campus. But about 50-60 remained at what they called the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” outside the PSU library. KOIN 6 News crews saw extensive graffiti and tagging on campus buildings.

KOIN 6 News also confirmed some of the protesters broke into the library."

The original protest began with about 200 people marching and gathering in the area.