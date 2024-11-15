Portland Removes Homeless Tents, But County Keeps Handing them Out

Due to a legal settlement a short time ago, Portland has been working to remove homeless tents and tent camps from city sidewalks and other public areas, but the county continues to provide them.

Portland has been removing tent camps

According to The National Review, Portland has been spending millions of dollars in the cleanup effort, only to see Multnomah County continue its "interim tent distribution policy."

In 2023, a group of disabled residents sued the city, saying the tents and tent camps created an unsafe hazard for them, making it impossible in some places to access services and businesses. In the wake of the lawsuit, Portland has removed hundreds of tents.

However, the Oregonian recently reported during an October workshop meeting, the Multnomah County Commissioners discussed this tent program, and it was quietly launched that month--without a vote of the commissioners or a public hearing.

Numerous citizens, groups, the City, and others are opposed to the plan, while county officials claim they are handing out life-saving tools, including tents, to help protect the homeless as winter approaches.

According to The National Review:

"Portland leaders previously discussed withdrawing from the Joint Office, though that looks unlikely after the council expanded and moved to the left during this month’s elections.

Mayor-elect Keith Wilson, who campaigned on ending unsheltered homelessness in Portland, told the Oregonian that his administration will oppose handing out camping gear to the homeless."

The Review says Wilson plans to pursue other more widespread measures to combat the city's homeless problem, and he said handing out tarps, tents, and blankets is like putting a band-aid on gangrene.