Portland, OR Company Launches New A.I. Football Betting App

AI has been utilized for everything from creating artificial images that look exactly like people, to writing copy, and helping streamline computer systems. Now, add betting.

New company creates AI football betting app

Field Vision is a company started by a former Nike executive, based out of Portland, OR. According to GeekWire, they launched their football analytics app this week, and it features some high-tech wizardry:

"With its proprietary model, the Field Vision app provides weekly matchup analysis across every NFL contest. It uses historical data to predict future outcomes based on scheme, tendency, game plan, and personnel. The app — subscription priced at $9.99 a month / $49.99 for the year — also offers player and team rankings and expert analysis via a blog and newsletter."

CEO and founder Scott Bouska is a former NFL agent and Nike executive who teamed up with Cameron Taylor, a Stanford PhD who worked at Instacart and is now at Netflix.

According to Geekwire:

"Field Vision is built around data from the last five years of NFL games that shows millions of on-field variables, such as how a defense lines up and how an offense reacts to that defense. Certain players respond to and perform better than others when certain variables present themselves, and the app’s AI crunches those scenarios."

The app is available on iOS and Android.