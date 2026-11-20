Is Portland, OR the latest city to tap the breaks on data center development and AI? Besides keeping an eye on data center proposals, city government is also considering slowing the implementation of AI, especially in city affairs.

Portland Eyes Moratorium on AI Use

Axios reports City Council President Jamie Dunphy is proposing the idea. It would restrict new AI contracts, limit existing uses, and require public disclosure on how the city uses the tech.

Why the pushback? Portland, and some other cities and groups, cite the increased use of AI to process data, some of it potentially sensitive. They are concerned about citizen privacy, cybersecurity, and other related issues.

What Would the Moratorium Do?

It would prevent the city from purchasing new AI-related tech or using it, including any programs it may get for free.

Any existing contracts would be honored, but woud not be renewed. According to Axios Portand:

"Gov. Kotek recently signed an executive order establishing AI procurement standards for Oregon state agencies, reflecting broader concerns about government adoption of the rapidly evolving technology."

It's worth noting that Hillsboro, OR, a community that's sometimes referred to as Oregon's version of Microsoft home Redmond WA recently extended their six-month moratorium on new data center projects.

The City may, if it passes such a moratorium, ease it once they create a series of guidelines and rules, or "guardrails" for AI use.